Theresa May Confirms UK's Position On Gibraltar's Sovereignty Has Not Changed

The UK’s position on the sovereignty of Gibraltar had not changed, Theresa May has said, as she added she would always “stand by” its citizens ahead of the Brexit summit on Sunday.

Speaking in Brussels, the Prime Minister said: “We have worked through the withdrawal issues for Gibraltar with Spain in a constructive and sensible way and I would like to pay tribute to the statesmanship with which Fabian Picardo has led the negotiations on behalf of Gibraltar.

“We have ensured that Gibraltar is covered by the whole Withdrawal Agreement and by the implementation period and we will always negotiate on behalf of the whole UK family, including Gibraltar, and in the future relationship we will stand up for their interests.

She added: “I am proud that Gibraltar is British and I will always stand by Gibraltar.”