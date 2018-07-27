We’ve rounded up five affordable hacks for keeping cool whether you’re commuting, at home, or out and about.

With Brits more used to inclement, cloudy, and generally disappointing summer weather we’re suffering a tad with this heatwave - which could stretch on for the rest of the summer.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or hiding in an air conditioned apartment with the windows closed, you might have noticed it’s a bit hot in the UK.

Make the most of your freezer.

There are several ways you can use ice to make the heat more bearable, starting with using it in drinks. If you usually drink coffee on the way to work or on the school run, swap that disposable cup for a reusable one and make yourself an iced coffee instead. You could also get creative and buy your own syrups to make fancy iced lattes and coolers.

The same goes for water. Freeze one bottle of water overnight to keep in your bag the next morning – you can sip it as it melts. And if you’re a bit hot on the tube, who’s going to judge you for using it as a portable icepack for your forehead? Nobody, because that would be a great idea.

A more unusual way to use the freezer is to stick your sheets or pillow cases in there for half an hour before bed. Lovely.

Invest in cooling clothing and gadgets.

A handheld fan is an obvious and effective way to keep yourself cool, and you could snap one up from around £2 from lots of online and high street stores including Boots and Argos. Magicool Hot Weather Cooler, a spray you can use on your face for instant cooling, is also a handy hack.

Or if you’re feeling extra chic, Tiger is selling old fashioned folding paper fans that you can decorate yourself with paints that are included.