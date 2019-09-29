Flood warnings have been issued across the UK as more heavy rain was expected despite a brief respite on Sunday morning. Forecasters warn that up to 70mm of rain could fall over the highest parts of the country – on top of land that is already saturated. The Environment Agency currently has 28 localised flood warnings in place for England in counties including Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Yorkshire, Hampshire, Sussex and Lincolnshire. There are two warnings in place in Monmouthshire in Wales plus 175 alerts for possible flooding across the country. Those concerned about the risk to their area are urged to check the Environment Agency website for more information. Alex Burkill, a meteorologist with the Met Office, said: “Today we’ve got the heaviest rain across northern England and it’s pushing its way eastward. “In the rest of England and Wales there are showery outbreaks but we’ve probably seen the worst of the rain for these parts. “We could see a further 30mm to 40mm over the highest ground in northern England as we go through the rest of the day. “We’ve already seen some fairly significant rainfall and there will be further persistent rain through northern and central England and further showery outbreaks in Wales.”

PA Wire/PA Images Waves crash over the promenade in Dover, Kent, as forecasters warn that up to 70mm of rain could fall over the highest parts of the country on Sunday.