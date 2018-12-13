The first heavy snowfall of the season looks set to bring travel disruption in the run-up to Christmas, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow has been issued for large parts of Scotland and northern England on Saturday and Sunday, and cold weather, strong winds and heavy rain are expected across the rest of the country.

Temperatures on Friday night will get as low as -3C across much of the country and in the daytime they are not expected to rise much above 2C, the forecaster predicted.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “This weekend’s weather brings a range of winter hazards, with the possibility of heavy snow and blizzards in parts of Scotland and freezing rain for northern parts of the UK.

“As such, there is the potential for disruption to travel on the roads and possible delays or cancellations to public transport services, so we encourage people to keep an eye on the latest weather forecast warnings and to take care when travelling.”