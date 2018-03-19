UK Weather Forecast Prompts Travel Warnings Amid Disruption Across Britain

Commuters face major disruption this morning after officials warned against travel in parts of England as frosty weather conditions cause chaos. Drivers across Britain face potential snow and ice hazards as a wintry snap dubbed the “mini beast from the east” continues to cause disruption. Official alerts have been issued in the south-west England after more than 80 people spent the night at a school as heavy snow shut a 64-mile stretch of the A30 in Devon.

PA Travel disruption hit the A30 in the south west of England after 80 people were forced to spend a night in a school.

And in other developments on Monday morning: The A4142 Eastern Bypass Road in Oxford remains closed after an accident involving a lorry;

The M62 in Yorks and Lancs between junction 22 and 24 sees delays and a build up of traffic in both directions - with a reported average speed of just 10mph;

The A420 is closed both ways between Bath Road, Bath, Wilts, and the A46 at Cold Ashton Roundabout;

The B3212 is closed both ways between B3357 Tavistock Road and Burrator Road near Dartmoor, Devon.

In London, the Underground reports delays on the Jubilee and Piccadilly Lines.

And airports, including Gatwick, reported widespread delays and cancellations due to the need to de-ice planes. The Met Office said: “Monday morning’s rush hour could be an icy one for many places, with lying snow possibly adding to the problems. If you have to travel, allow plenty of time, take it steady”.

Monday morning's rush hour could be an icy one for many places, with lying snow possibly adding to the problems. If you have to travel, allow plenty of time, take it steady and stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/OMbH40rrmd — Met Office (@metoffice) March 18, 2018

A yellow warning for ice remains in place across England and Wales until 10am. Devon and Cornwall Police stressed that motorists should not try and travel on the A30 across the counties as conditions were “changing rapidly from passable to impossible”. The force tweeted: ”#A30 #DevonandCornwall closed, significant snow that highways are working to clear, if you’re already on it drive with caution as conditions are variable changing rapidly from passable to impossible , if not on it DELAY YOUR JOURNEY until midmorning at the earliest”

#A30 #DevonandCornwall closed, significant snow that highways are working to clear, if you`re already on it drive with caution as conditions are variable changing rapidly from passable to impossible , if not on it DELAY YOUR JOURNEY until midmorning at the earliest — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) March 19, 2018

Motorists were left stranded on the busy route after snow and ice made driving conditions treacherous. The Highways Agency tweeted to say the road had been closed in both directions between the M5 J31 and at the A38 in Bodmin due to the severe weather conditions. A network operations manager for Highways England’s South West centre said all stranded traffic had been released but further snow was expected and advised motorists to delay their journey.

@HighwaysSWEST teams have worked hard for many hours alongside @DC_Police and other partners to get drivers moving on #A30 at #Okehampton. Road remains closed but all stranded traffic now released. Further snow expected for next 4-6 hours so please delay your journey — Rob Llewellyn (@robllewellyn_) March 19, 2018

Meanwhile major airports reported delays and cancellations affecting hundreds of passengers. London Gatwick said on Twitter that “essential de-icing requirements” mounted during the evening on Sunday leading to last-minute delays and cancellations.

We apologise to all passengers who have been delayed or had flights cancelled tonight, this is due to the prolonged cold snap and the essential de-icing requirements which have mounted during the afternoon and evening. Please contact your airline for the latest information. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) March 19, 2018