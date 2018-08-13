Thunderstorms are set to hit eastern parts on Monday while heavy rain lashes the north and Scotland, weather forecasters said.

A yellow weather warning – the least severe – has been issued for the east of England with lightning strikes expected between 11am and 10pm.

The East Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, the east and north east are all on alert for potential local floods, spray and possible power cuts.

“Some locations will see heavy downpours, with 20 to 30 mm of rain in an hour,” the Met Office said.