Heavy downpours have hit parts of southern England after the Met Office issued its first weather warning for thunderstorms.

Plymouth saw 10mm of rain in an hour during the yellow thunderstorm warning which ran from 6am to 10pm on Sunday.

The Met Office – which said it is the first such advisory since the service was introduced – has also extended the regions where the thunderstoms may hit and moved it further eastwards from Bristol to Portland towards Reading and Worthing.

Forecasters said storms may develop and bring torrential rain, hail and lightning to places in south-west England and Wales.

The warning suggested that heavy showers and thunderstorms affecting parts of south-west England during Sunday morning could spread into south Wales and further east across southern England with “30 to 40mm of rain in an hour possible, though the scattered nature of the showers means it is not certain where these higher totals and any impacts may occur”.