The heatwave conditions of the last fortnight are finally on the wane, with an approaching cold front forecast to break the sizzling deadlock.
Monday looks set to be the 16th consecutive day of temperatures over 28C, making this the longest spell of such hot weather the UK has seen since 2013.
And although a hot and sunny day is expected in the south, the odd shower can’t be ruled out.
Though the majority of the UK will stay dry, the north and east are set to be cloudy.
It follows England’s hottest day of the year so far on Sunday, when the mercury hit 32.4C in Gosport, Hampshire.
But a cool front making its way south from Scotland will see temperatures drop to the low-to-mid 20s for much of England from Tuesday, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said.
It will be particularly cool on the east coast, with temperatures forecast in the high teens to low 20s.
After one of the driest Junes on record, there is a chance of some isolated showers across England this week, Mitchell added.
Water companies have urged people to use water sparingly to avoid a potential hosepipe ban as they pump billions of extra litres to meet intense demand.
United Utilities – which serves the North West – said it “urgently needed help and support” to stop a ban from coming into force.