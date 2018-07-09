The heatwave conditions of the last fortnight are finally on the wane, with an approaching cold front forecast to break the sizzling deadlock.

Monday looks set to be the 16th consecutive day of temperatures over 28C, making this the longest spell of such hot weather the UK has seen since 2013.

And although a hot and sunny day is expected in the south, the odd shower can’t be ruled out.

Though the majority of the UK will stay dry, the north and east are set to be cloudy.