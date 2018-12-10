It may be brisk and sunny in many parts of the country at the moment, but by Thursday the weather is set to become much colder, with a chance of snow.

A blast of cold air from Iceland is grasping the country in a chilly grip, with thickening cloud in the west signalling some outbreaks of rain, particularly towards wales the hills of north western England too.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “Over the next few days it becomes a bit more of an east, west split. Western areas will see some wet and windy weather at times as low pressure tries to edge its way in, but eastern areas will hang onto the high pressure and that means more fine and settled weather.

“It will be cloudy but still feeling quite chilly here. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the forecast as we head towards Thursday and Friday – there is a chance it could turn a bit more unsettled and possibly with some hill snow.”