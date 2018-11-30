Don’t get your hopes up for a white Christmas just yet – December is set for a mild start, with a clearer picture of winter conditions set to emerge next week.

Reports have been circulating that Britain is set for the snowiest winter in decades, but we won’t know for sure until we get a few days into December, the Met Office said.

Current conditions stand in stark contrast to around this time last year, where parts of the UK were in the grip of heavy snow by early December.

As November wraps up, the Met Office revealed the “warmer and drier than average” month will rank the top 10 sunniest for the UK.

Over the weekend and into the start of next week, only mountainous areas in Wales and Scotland are set to be draped in a light covering of snow, while low areas can expect milder conditions.