International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has denied that he sold out fellow Brexiteers in backing Theresa May.

The minister, who was a prominent Vote Leave campaigner, has refused to join Dominic Raab, David Davis and others who resigned from the prime minister’s top team in protest of her plans for leaving the EU.

At an event in Bristol on Friday, Fox insisted he is staying in the cabinet for “crucial discussions” to ensure Brexit is not “stolen from the people”.

He earlier hinted more ministers could resign before the crucial December 11 vote on withdrawal terms, however, telling the BBC: “Members of the cabinet who don’t vote for the deal won’t be members of the cabinet.”

It comes as the stakes were raised by European Council president Donald Tusk, who issued a stark warning to British MPs about May’s deal the same day.

Tusk told reporters at the G20 summit in Argentina the PM’s plan is “the only possible one” and that voting it down will either lead to a no-deal Brexit or no Brexit at all.

“The European Union has just agreed an orderly divorce with the United Kingdom,” he said.

“A few days before the vote in the House of Commons it is becoming more and more clear that this deal is the best possible – in fact the only possible one.

“If this deal is rejected in the Commons we are left with, as was already stressed a few weeks ago by Prime Minister May, an alternative: no deal or no Brexit at all.”

He added that “the EU is prepared for every scenario”.

Commenting on Tusk’s warning back in Bristol, Fox agreed he was correct.

“Well I certainly think it’s brought those choices into stark relief,” he said.

The cabinet minister added: “For me, failing to honour the referendum would not only be undemocratic, but I think it would be quite dangerous in terms of the way that the public view the political establishment in the United Kingdom.