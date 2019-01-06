Gale force winds are set to bring misery to parts of Britain.

A Met Office yellow weather warning has been issued for Scotland meaning that “very strong winds” are expected to hit on Monday and Tuesday.

The rest of the UK will remain largely cloudy, with some patchy rain in the north.

The Met Office suggests that gusts of up to 75mph are expected and it could bring possible travel disruption.

The warning reads: “Very strong winds are expected to affect northern and parts of eastern Scotland on Monday and Monday night.

“Gusts of 65 to 75 mph are likely, particularly in the far north and northeast, before winds gradually ease from the west during Tuesday.”