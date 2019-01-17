A crisp winter frost greeted most of the UK this morning, with snow falling in places and freezing conditions set to continue for most of the day.
The Met Office has issued an ice warning for most of England and all of Wales and Northern Ireland that also reaches up into southern Scotland.
A further warning of snow and ice has been issued for the rest of Scotland, including Shetland and the Outer Hebrides.
Temperatures dipped below freezing across Scotland and the far North of England overnight, with a low of -3.4 recorded at Great Dun Fell in Cumbria.
Patchy rain and sleet was beginning to move in over north Wales early on Thursday morning, bringing the risk of icy stretches on untreated surfaces for people heading out in the morning rush.
Further north, showers were starting to bring snow to parts of Scotland, with flakes falling on inland areas and higher ground. Newcastle had seen heavy snow before midday.
Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “Be aware that there’s the potential for some icy conditions out on the roads.
“Make sure you give yourself a bit of extra time – you will probably need a little longer to scrape the car as well.”
The yellow snow and ice warning for Scotland is due to remain in place until midday on Thursday, while the yellow ice warning for Northern Ireland, Wales and England – excluding the far South East and Cornwall – expires at 11am.