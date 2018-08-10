Southern parts of the country could be in for hail and thunder showers today, in a booming finale to the heatwave.
A series of low pressure fronts will be crossing the country on Friday and into Saturday, bringing heavy showers and blustery conditions.
Remnants of former tropical Storm Debby from the Atlantic will also lash the country, hitting first in the north-west and south-west, and then moving eastwards across the country.
While the wet weather won’t bring with it a frigid chill, temperatures will be significantly lower than the balmy climes we’ve been experiencing of late. London and the south-east can hope to brush highs of 22C but with a bit of luck the mercury could climb to 24C by Saturday.
Come Sunday there is a risk of thunder for the south again but next week is set to begin warming up once more.
Once again a series of low pressure fronts will bring rain and blustery conditions from the west, leaving the east of the country altogether more sunny and bright.
The Met Office this week issued its three-month outlook, which states the UK could see warmer-than-average temperatures in the autumn.
The outlook – used by planners, businesses and government to start plotting weather-related decisions – shows an increased chance of high-pressure systems close to the UK, meaning settled conditions are more likely than unsettled weather from our typical Atlantic weather systems.