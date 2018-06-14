Gusts of 100 mph have been recorded in parts of Scotland as Storm Hector blasts the UK with unseasonably windy weather.

Commuters in the north have been warned to take care on the roads, including keeping an eye out for flying debris.

The storm, bringing wet as well as windy weather, will move across Scotland and the north of England throughout the morning, and a yellow warning remains in place until 3pm.

The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement together – opening Cheshire’s Mersey Gateway Bridge and the Storyhouse Theatre – may be hit by strong gusts, with winds of 60mph forecast for the north of England.