Exclusive: UKIP Organiser Admits Producing Brexit Leaflet Calling MPs 'National Traitors'

Leaflets warning “national traitor” MPs “we’re watching you” were made by a UKIP organiser and circulated outside Westminster, HuffPost UK can reveal.

John Wallace, West Sussex county organiser for UKIP, has refused to apologise for producing the A4-sheets, which were distributed on the day of a crunch vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal, a spokesman admitted.

The leaflet reads: “We would classify anyone prepared to vote for this agreement as a national traitor, or state enemy – and we’re watching you.”

UKIP denied the leaflets were sanctioned at a national level and said it was “investigating” the matter.

When asked about the leaflets, Wallace said: “The language displays my frustration at the obvious deliberate deceit and mendacity of our PM and some of her cabinet, who seem happy to condemn this country to decades of EU purgatory, while claiming to be working hand-in-hand with the EU, in order to achieve the opposite.”