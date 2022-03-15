The UN's refugee agency estimates that 2.8 million people have fled from Ukraine since Putin's invasion began on 24 February. SOPA Images via Getty Images

More than 100,000 households in the UK have now stepped forward to host Ukrainian refugees less than 24 hours after the government’s scheme launched.

Under Downing Street’s new Homes for Ukraine system, individuals, community groups, charities and businesses can sign up to sponsor refugees for a minimum of six months in the UK, including those with no family in Britain.

Prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Tuesday at 2pm that the number of volunteers has now reached six figures as more than 100,000 people signing up.

It’s fantastic that over 100,000 people and organisations have recorded their interest in supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.



It comes as the UN estimated close to three million people have fled the war-torn country since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade.

It comes as the UN estimated close to three million people have fled the war-torn country since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade.

This number is only expected to rise in the coming weeks as more Western officials predict four million Ukrainians will flock into the rest of Europe, sparking the largest refugee crisis since World War 2.

The Homes for Ukraine website crashed briefly on the day of its launch due to an influx of visitors keen to help the refugees.

Sponsors will be required to provide a home or spare room rent-free for as long as possible, although the minimum stay is six months.

All refugees in this scheme will be permitted to stay in Britain for three years, will be allowed to work, and will be granted access public services.

Applicants will be vetted and undergo security checks, according to the gov.uk website.

Interest in the scheme follows the widespread criticism over the Home Office’s slow response to the emerging humanitarian crisis.

Initially, home secretary Priti Patel refused to make any concessions for Ukrainians trying to reach the UK, meaning they would have to go through the points-based immigration system.

Then only Ukrainians with relatives in the UK could travel here. Now, after intense pressure from the public, anyone who has been approved can sponsor a refugee.

Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove has also said that households will receive £350 per month, tax-free, for each family provided for while local councils will help families settle into communities and access public services including healthcare and schooling.

Sponsors can be of any nationality as long as they can stay in the UK for six months – the minimum amount of time they have to provide their homes to the Ukrainians.

Phase one of the scheme starts on Friday. This is for sponsors who know a particular refugee can nominate a named Ukrainian or Ukrainian family to stay with them in their home, or other property. These sponsors are encouraged to contain the person they have in mind directly and start their visa application.

Charities and local community organisations will help connect other individuals to potential sponsors who do not yet have a named contact in Ukraine.