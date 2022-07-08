Life

28 Useful Products We've Bought That Pretty Much Pay For Themselves

Including a cheap-as-chips kettle descaler and some reusable cotton rounds!

These handy products more than pay for themselves.

It’s lean times right now. We’re all counting the pennies and want to make sure that that we’re spending our hard earned money on stuff we’ll actually use (ideally again and again).

That’s why we’re all about word of mouth on the bits and bobs that make our daily lives easier. Here are some of our favourite random buys that we use so much, they pretty much pay for themselves. Let us know what’s on your list!

1
This 4head stick
This stick claims to get rid of the symptoms of headaches in minutes, and if the reviews are anything to go by, it looks like it's doing something right. It contains levomenthol, which helps reduce your headaches without leaving a greasy or sticky feeling on your skin. Unlike with regular meds, there's no limit to how often you can use this swipe-on stick per day (you'll get up to 100 uses out of this thing!).
Get it from Amazon for £4.05
2
This clever soap holder
Your soap will drain effortlessly when you use this, so you'll be able to use the whole bar instead of chucking it out because it's gone sticky. Simply attach its suction cup base to any smooth surface you'd like – it sticks to everything from glass to ceramic!
Get it from Amazon for £6.24
3
This flameless USB-powered lighter
Tired of going through endless gas refills and lighters? Don't worry – this ons is completely rechargeable, so you won't have to deal with the mess and hassle of refills. Plus, it's got a flexible nozzle you can angle towards whatever surface you want to light!
Get it from Amazon for £7.99
4
These seriously smart tumble dryer balls.
Shake up your laundry routine *and* save some cash by nabbing with these balls, designed to speed up your drying time by spinning around your drum, lifting your clothes as they go. This process also works to soften the fabric of your clothes, meaning you'll save on fabric conditioner, too.
Get four from Amazon for £6.99
5
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
These hydrocolloid patches
These "dots for spots" cover AND heal at the same time. I swear by mine for an effective quick fix. Apply one on top of a spot and it'll begin drawing the excess moisture and gunk out from your skin, helping to dry the zit out and eventually eradicate it. The patch will camouflage your spots too by masking the redness.
Get 24 patches from Amazon for £6.29
6
This mattress-cleaning spray
I'm a huge fan of how easy this stuff is to use – you can just spray it on to any stains and then leave it to dry (sorry, but that's exactly the amount of effort I'd like to expend on every cleaning task). It'll banish any odours and discolouration, even if the stain is really tough.
Get it from Amazon for £6.29
7
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This limescale-busting descaler ball.
Prolong the life of your kettle with this ball of wonder. Mineral deposits will collect in between its mesh wires rather than building up in your kettle. Just drop it in and continue using your appliance as normal. You'll be able to remove and rinse it quickly and easily when it starts to look full.
Get it from Amazon for £2.09
8
This ear wax removal syringe
Okay, hear me out. This has some rave reviews, and you can use it over and over (unlike disposable cotton buds). It's got three openings on its antibacterial tip that clean your ears with water without spraying your ear drum directly. The nozzle is designed to ensure you can't push it too far into your ear as well!
Get it from Amazon for £7.99
9
These eco-friendly makeup removers
Remove your makeup effectively without the waste or expense of disposable rounds. These come with a reusable wash bag that means they won't get lost in your washing machine. They're made from 100% cotton, and reviewers say they're soft and absorbent!
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for £5.99
10
This sofa saver
The boards inside this protector will provide a solid surface for your cushions to rest on, which means they won't be able to sink into the unsupportive sofa base and are way less likely to sag over time.
Get a one-seater size from Amazon for £12.99
11
These flexible charging cords protectors.
Protect your charger from fraying and splitting by using these little lifesavers. You'll just have to pop one of these over your charging cable to help protect it from the fraying and breakage that results from bending and pulling your cables.
Get 12 from Amazon for £4.59
12
These smart motion sensor lights
These self-adhesive lights make a perfect addition to the bottom of your cupboards, above your countertops, or on the inside of your wardrobe. They're battery-powered, so won't ramp up your electricity bill and only turn on when they sense movement – the perfect solution if you always forget to turn off the light when you leave a room.
Get three from Amazon for £10.19
13
These reusable nonstick baking mats
These mats can withstand temperatures of up to 230°C, so it's no wonder so many customers say they've lasted them for ages. Oh, and folks also love how firmly they sticks to their countertops when they're kneading or rolling dough on them!
Get three from Amazon for £7.99
14
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Save on cleaning products by buying this shower shield solution that keeps your unit gleaming between scrubs (it'll protect your taps too).
It works on ceramic, glass, and metal! Apply the solution to the desired area twice and wait for it to dry before buffing the surface with a dry cloth — it'll repel dirt and water for up to three months. Sure, that sounds like a strong claim, but many reviewers say that it lives up to its promises.
Get it from Amazon for £8.83
15
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
These genius silicone can lids
Prevent food waste and reduce your use of tinfoil and clingfilm by nabbing these freezer and dishwasher-safe lids, which create an airtight seal for everything from your baked beans to your dog food! Because there's three in a pack, you can colour-code each one for different jobs.
Get three from Amazon for £2.22
16
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
These suede and nubuck brushes
Customers say this set cleans suede and nubuck brilliantly – they're firm enough to effectively clean your shoes, and soft enough to not damage the material. Perfect for extending the life of your fave shoes and clothes without destroying them!
Get two from Amazon for £2.90
17
These ethylene-absorbing discs
These discs are designed to make your fruit and veg last way longer. Chuck one of these into your crisper drawer or fruit bowl and its carbon centre will absorb any chemicals that might spoil your fruit and veg. Buyers seem seriously impressed by how long they keep food fresh for.
Get four from Amazon for £11.99
18
These fabric debobbler combs
These (satisfying AF) combs work exactly as you'd expect – simply run them over your clothes and they'll pick up and they will remove the bobbles and lint from your clothes in no time.
Get three from Amazon for £5.99
19
These gel pillow inserts
You can't put a price on a refreshing night's sleep, but if you could, it'd probably be more than these cooling gel pillow inserts cost. You won't need to refrigerate these before use because their stay-cool filling keeps them at the perfect soothing temp.
Get two from Amazon for £9.98
20
This knife sharpener
This will keep your most important (and expensive) kitchen tools in tip-top shape.
It's way easier to use than a buffing stick. Just place it on your countertops and it'll stick really firmly while you run your knives through the double-sided buffer. Reviewers rave about how sharp this fuss-free gadget gets their blades.
Get it from Amazon for £7
21
This highly-rated interior shampoo
You can basically valet your own car for less than a tenner thanks to this stuff. It works on all synthetic upholstery. Spray it on to any stained seats, let it soak in, rinse it away, and voila – the fabric will look good as new again! Plus, it cleans and deodorises, so your seats will smell as fresh as they look.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
22
This highly-rated antiperspirant
I know it sounds a little out there but, if the ratings are anything to go by, this spray really does live up to its promise. Customers say just a couple of applications per week is enough to keep them sweat-free for days. If you don't take their word for it, there's a money-back guarantee.
Get it from Amazon for £10.21
23
This incredible plant food
This nutrient-rich formula promises to bring some lustre to the leaves and flowers of your plants, and judging by its rave reviews it looks like it's pretty good at the job. It'll perk up your sad-looking houseplants in no time.
Get it from Amazon for £2.38
24
These ant baits
These baits got rid of my flat's infestation for good (not bad for less than £5). The food inside is laced with slow-acting poison, so when worker ants bring it back to the queen ant, it'll remove the source of your six-legged troubles.
Get two from Amazon for £4.99
25
These personalised bin stickers
If your bins always end up being put back in the wrong place, these weatherproof stickers will be worth their weight in unwritten passive-aggressive notes. You can get your street name and house number printed and they'll arrive through your letterbox via free first-class Royal Mail postage.
Get four for £2.25
26
This once-a-day verucca and wart gel
This gel works to gently get rid of the affected skin while also providing a waterproof barrier over the area. You'll only need to apply it once a day for some impressive results (seriously, check out the before-and-after pics in the reviews section).
Get it from Amazon for £5.44.
27
These adjustable bed props
To prevent your bed from shaking or squeaking, place these little gadgets behind your headboard for some sound-free zzzs. They each have one self-adhesive side and another adjustable side to help stabilise everything from headboards to furniture legs. Reviewers love how easy they are to use.
Get two from Amazon for £9.99
28
These reusable microfibre mop covers
Love your flat mop but hate buying endless disposable pads? Simply chuck these bad boys in the washing machine whenever they get a little grubby! You can use them wet or dry – customers say they're compatible with a wide range of flat mops.
Get three from Amazon for £5.99

