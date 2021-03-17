NHS Warns Of 'Significant Reduction' In Vaccine Supply

Supply of the Covid-19 vaccine is to be hit by a “significant reduction” from the end of March, the NHS in England has said.

A letter to local health leaders states that “volumes for first doses will be significantly constrained”.

“The government’s Vaccines Task Force have now notified us that there will be a significant reduction in weekly supply available from manufacturers beginning in the week commencing March 29, meaning volumes for first doses will be significantly constrained,” the letter from NHS England leaders states.

“They now currently predict this will continue for a four-week period, as a result of reductions in national inbound vaccines supply.”

At a Downing Street press conference after the letter was published, health secretary Matt Hancock repeatedly dodged questions about the reasons for the delay, saying only that “vaccine supply is always lumpy and we regularly send out technical letters to the NHS”.