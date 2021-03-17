NHS Warns Of 'Significant Reduction' In Vaccine Supply

Supply of the Covid-19 vaccine is to be hit by a “significant reduction” from the end of March, the NHS in England has said.
A letter to local health leaders states that “volumes for first doses will be significantly constrained”.
“The government’s Vaccines Task Force have now notified us that there will be a significant reduction in weekly supply available from manufacturers beginning in the week commencing March 29, meaning volumes for first doses will be significantly constrained,” the letter from NHS England leaders states.
“They now currently predict this will continue for a four-week period, as a result of reductions in national inbound vaccines supply.”
At a Downing Street press conference after the letter was published, health secretary Matt Hancock repeatedly dodged questions about the reasons for the delay, saying only that “vaccine supply is always lumpy and we regularly send out technical letters to the NHS”.
Hancock said at the briefing there would be a focus on vaccinating the most vulnerable before moving on to the over-40s but, under pressure, conceded that the target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July remained.
He told the Downing Street press conference: “We’re on track to offer a first dose to everyone in priority groups 1 to 9 by April 15. While we deliver on that commitment, we also want to ensure that this offer reaches everyone in groups 1 to 9.
“At the same time as opening up offers of vaccinations to all those who are 50 or above, we are going to do whatever it takes to reach all those in the most vulnerable groups who haven’t come forward yet before we move onto the next cohort, which is people in their 40s.
“Before we forge ahead I want us to be confident that we’ve done everything we can to protect those most in need of protection and we will do all we can and do everything necessary to deliver the supplies that are contractually committed to protecting people in this country.”
