A man has been charged after “No Blacks” was daubed over the home of a family from Africa.

Greater Manchester Police said Vaughan Dowd, 54, of Irlam Square, Salford, had been charged with criminal damage and racially aggravated criminal damage and was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Solicitor Jackson Yamba had the abuse painted on his front door and entrances to the flats where he lives with his young son, and friend Theo Baya, in Irlams o’ th’ Height, Salford.

It was only after Yamba tweeted about the abuse, and lack of police response, that the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester apologised for the delay and local politicians became involved, the Press Association reports.

Yamba, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has since been seen by a senior officer, the graffiti has been erased by the housing association, and the local community has rallied round with a fundraising effort.

Yamba, who works for a law firm in Leeds, said his 10-year-old son David had been left traumatised and in tears by the incident on February 8.

Baya told the Manchester Evening News he had never experienced racism in the UK before the incident, having moved here in 2011.

He said: “They may be stereotyping black people, we are both educated, we were both solicitors in Africa. It is ignorance, a lack of education.”

Millington added: “Let me reassure people that where incidents of this nature take place, we will always pursue a prosecution.

“If you have information which could assist the police with our investigation, please contact us as soon as you can.”