Vegan Easter eggs are no longer limited to dark chocolate with no frills – they’ve got so much better. From salted caramel chocolate to white choc and truffles, those on a dairy-free diet can now enjoy Easter with the best of them.

As experienced taste-testers (no, seriously – we ate a lot of vegan food and vegan cheese in January), we decided to treat our taste buds to choc eggs.

For our reviews, we called in vegan eggs from the major supermarkets, as well as from popular brands like Booja Booja and Doisy & Dam, and ranked them for looks, taste and value for money.

One thing we learned? That priciest doesn’t always mean tastiest.

Vegan eggs, ranked from mnah... to hurrah!

Aldi Free From Salted Caramel Dominican Republic Cocoa Egg With Hazelnut Truffles – £4.49

⭐️⭐️

“This is incredibly sweet – not dissimilar to the chocolate you find in cheap advent calendars or the fake smarties your grandparents bring back from their summer holiday. The packaging says it’s salted caramel, but all I taste is sickly sweet, bland dark chocolate. It’s the kind you realise you’re only snacking on because it’s there… not because you actually like it. The accompanying three hazelnut truffles, on the other hand, are delightful. The balance of nuttiness and sweetness save this egg from an embarrassing one star score.” Brogan Driscoll

Asda Free From White Chocolate And Strawberry Egg – £3.75

⭐️⭐️

Asda

“I commend Asda for having a go at creating white chocolate free of milk, eggs and gluten – but I’m afraid it just doesn’t hit the spot for me. The chocolate is bland and a bit chalky, there’s no creamy texture and weirdly, the after taste is probably better than eating the actual chocolate. The hint of strawberry is nice, but it’s a ‘one bite and I’m done’ kind of snack.” Amy Packham

Hotel Chocolat Free from Milk, Soft Boiled Egg – £10

⭐️⭐️½

Rachel Moss

“Vegan chocolate options tend to be dark, so it’s great to see Hotel Chocolat offering a dairy-free option for “milk chocolate lovers” like me. The egg doesn’t contain dairy, gluten, nuts or wheat, yet manages to have a melt-in-the-mouth creamy texture. The flavour is a little bitter compared to your standard Dairy Milk, though, and my sweet tooth craves a touch more sugar. The splat design is fun, but where are the snackable chocs? For £10, they could throw in a packet of buttons, at least.” Rachel Moss

Morrisons The Best Free From Truffle Indulgence Egg – £5

⭐️⭐️½

Amy Packham

“I’m excited this egg is salted caramel dipped in crisp honeycomb – two of my favourite things. Also marks for being ‘milk’ chocolate as opposed to dark. The chocolate is quite thin in and of itself – but every time you hit a hint of sea salt in the chocolate, it’s amazing. I find myself eating more just to get to the salty bits, which probably isn’t the way you’re meant to do it. The honeycomb, however, isn’t crunchy so much as chewy, like it’s been left out too long.” Amy Packham

Asda Free From Extra Special Dark Chocolate Egg With Vanilla Truffles – £5.50

⭐️⭐️⭐️

Amy Packham

“If you’re after something that looks a little classy, this is a good buy from Asda. It looks fancy and has a nice touch of extra truffles. It’s smaller than your average egg, but the dark chocolate is smooth, with a delicious aftertaste that isn’t bitter. There are cocoa nibs throughout, which make for a light crunch. The most surprising, though, are the dark chocolate truffles with vanilla fondant – they have a deliciously creamy centre. I can’t believe it’s vegan.” Amy Packham

Sainsbury’s Cocoa & Co. Single Origin Dark Chocolate Shimmer Egg – £10

⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Adam Bloodworth Adam and the shimmer egg – yes, that is tinsel on his stairs.

“This egg looks like a prop from Indiana Jones or something. It’s seriously gorgeous, shimmering in gold spray on the front. It’s fun to pose with, as you can tell by my silly pic. It’s made with dark Colombian chocolate, and tastes like the grown-up stuff, ’60% cocoa’ stuff you get from supermarkets – but still good. Fancy it a little milkier? It goes nicely dunked piece-by-piece in a cup of tea, I found out when I took a breather following my energetic photoshoot.” Adam Bloodworth

Happi Oat M!lk Chocolate Eggs, Various Flavours – £9.99

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Nancy Groves Happi Oat Milk Chocolate Eggs

“Despite its popularity, I don’t like oat milk in my coffee, but will I like it in my chocolate eggs? Based on some rigorous tasting (and polishing off) of all three flavours in Happi’s fantastic dairy-free range, the answer is a firm yes. After a bad run in with some vegan cheese, I’m on high alert for clagginess or factory-faked flavours but the straight swap of dairy for oat milk makes for a satisfying dupe. The shell is just the right thickness, both the orange and salted caramel flavours work, but I’d give my top marks for the milk chocolate original. Easter bunnies will only be sad there aren’t any extras hiding inside the hollow eggs.”

Tesco Free From, Caramel Easter Egg with Chocolate Buttons – £2.50

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Rachel Moss

“When I try this egg, I have to double check the packaging. Yep, it’s vegan, but you’d never know it. The ‘milk’ chocolate and caramel flavoured egg has a smooth, creamy texture and is deliciously sweet, without being too sickly. I’m a little disappointed by the size of the egg, but Tesco does advertise it as being for kids. The mini buttons that come with it are a perfect after-lunch snack. My only real complaint is the design and packaging, which feels a tad boring, especially if you’re giving this to little ones. But the egg itself is a triumph and decent value for money.” Rachel Moss

Booja-Booja Easter Egg Collection – £9.99

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Adam Bloodworth

“Booja-Booja cuts a fair deal with its organic suppliers and its vegan chocolate tastes good, too: intense and silky with a proper cocoa kick. For Easter, it’s selling something rather special: chocolate truffles wrapped in hand painted wooden eggs made in Kashmir, India, by a local social enterprise called Persian Dowery. The egg stays for life – it’s now on my mantelpiece – and there are three little cubed truffles inside, dusted in vegan chocolate. But three’s enough. They’re richly decadent enough to fulfil a Tudor king’s last wishes. Utterly divine. Give them thirty seconds and they’ll be gone.” Adam Bloodworth

Doisy And Dam Dark Chocolate Easter Egg With Almond Nuttercups, £8

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Angela Hui

“I’m now at the life stage where the higher the percentage choc, the better. Doisy and Dam’s 70% Colombian cocoa Easter egg hits all the right spots. It’s an excellent balance of flavours where it’s slightly bitter, but not overly so and the sweetness still comes through. It’s still smooth, creamy and not in the least bit chalky. This is a good egg for those who want to try dark, but have always been put off by the bitterness. Bonus points for no plastic at all in the packaging and two extra dark chocolate almond nuttercups included (essentially Reese’s peanut butter cups 2.0)” Angela Hui

Mummy Meagz Orange Choccie Egg (and Bar) – £6.99

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Mummy Meagz