David and Victoria Beckham in October 2023 Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Victoria Beckham is definitely here for husband David’s new underwear campaign.

On Thursday evening, Hugo Boss unveiled a new video to promote its Boss One range.

In the James Bond-esque campaign, a suited and booted David can be seen stripping down to just his underwear for a night in at a flat.

As the clip unfolds, David can be seen practising his aim on a pool table, chowing down on some cereal, watching a bit of telly and generally cavorting on a leather couch while sporting the brand’s Boss One pants.

Advertisement

Towards the end, he strips off completely to take a shower, before realising a party across the street has been watching his every move.

David’s fashion designer wife Victoria – who has never been one to shy away from celebrating his thirst traps on Instagram – was clearly won over by the video.

Advertisement

Posting a still from the campaign on Thursday night, the former Spice Girls performer wrote simply: “My boss.”

Alrighty then.

David and Victoria were both in attendance at the Boss campaign’s launch in London on Thursday night, where they made it a family affair by stepping out with sons Romeo and Cruz, as well as their daughter Harper.

Advertisement

“So proud of you,” she wrote in an Instagram post about the event, before revealing she was decked out in her fashion house’s own designs for the evening.