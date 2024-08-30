David Beckham Just Explained How The 'Be Honest' Meme Really Happened, And Apparently The Director 'Was Not Happy'

Netflix

“We both come from families that work really hard... Both of our parents work really hard. We’re very working class.”

But that’s exactly what happened when her husband, footballer David Beckham, responded by poking his head around the door and urging her to “be honest,” to which she eventually responded, “In the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

The former Spice Girl has since defended her claim in an interview with Nicole Kidman.

But now, thanks to a Hot Ones interview that dropped yesterday, David has explained his side of the story ― sharing that the interaction should have never happened at all.

Why not?

The documentary’s director, Fisher Stevens, “tried everything in his power to keep [Victoria and David] separate,” host Sean Evans suggested.

David agreed, saying, “he was angry with me.”

“Fisher, you know, I love Fisher. He, apparently, wanted me out the house, and that particular day was Victoria’s first day of filming,” the football legend explained.

“She was sat there, doors closed, and then I was about to leave for the office, but I made a coffee,” he said, adding that he saw a pair of headphones on the counter that he decided to put on so he could hear what his wife was saying.

“And I heard Fisher talking about, you know, the whole, out parents and our upbringing, and then all of a sudden, I heard her say, ’You know, we’re just... working-class.”

“At that moment, I was like, okay,” David said, miming removing headphones.

“I headed to the door, I opened the door, and I saw Fisher’s face, and he was not happy,” he added. “I was like, ‘Be honest.’”

The star then praised the documentary’s camera crew, saying they “were so amazing because they literally panned over to me at the door ― and that was really a moment that, yeah, kind of went viral,” he added.