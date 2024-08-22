Victoria Beckham Is Certainly Not The Only British Star Getting Her Own Netflix Documentary

Victoria Beckham at the premiere of Beckham last year via Associated Press

Netflix users were given the news they’d been waiting almost a year for on Wednesday when it was announced that Victoria Beckham was getting her own documentary series.

Victoria had previously been a total scene-stealer in her husband David Beckham’s three-part Netflix doc last year, prompting speculation that she and the streaming service could be teaming up on a future project.

And on Wednesday morning, Netflix confirmed: “With exclusive access to Victoria, her family, and those closest to her, the series explores her time in the global spotlight.

“Following husband David Beckham’s doc series chronicling his rise to fame as a successful soccer player and pop culture icon, the upcoming doc promises to get up close and personal with the former pop star as she juggles her business and family life.”

However, Victoria is actually one of a handful of home-grown stars whose documentaries were revealed on Wednesday.

Earlier that day, Netflix revealed it was putting together a new documentary about celebrity chef (and Beckham family friend) Gordon Ramsay.

“The series will follow Gordon in the lead up to his biggest restaurant venture to date: the opening of five culinary experiences in London’s 22 Bishopsgate,” Netflix revealed, joking: “Watch, or be an idiot sandwich.”

Meanwhile, there’s also a documentary in the works about Take That, featuring all five original members of the chart-topping band, which now operates as a three-piece.

“With access to Gary, Howard and Mark and featuring interviews with Jason and Robbie, this series will give unprecedented insight into one of Britain’s most successful and beloved bands,” Netflix said.

