Victoria Coren Mitchell And Husband David Quietly Welcome Second Child

David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell at a V&A event over the summer Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Victoria Coren Mitchell has announced that she and husband David Mitchell have welcomed their second child.

The Only Connect host – who hadn’t previously disclosed that she was expecting – shared a picture of herself in what looked like a Red Riding Hood costume on Halloween, commenting at the time: “Do follow me.”

A day later, Victoria shared: “Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume. Not at all; last week I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks.”

She added: “Luckily, Only Connect is a pre-record. Happy All Saints Day!”

DO FOLLOW ME…

While Victoria did not reveal any further information about the new arrival, an announcement in The Times on Wednesday confirmed that she and her Peep Show star husband had welcomed a daughter named June Violet on Thursday 26 October.

The couple first met at a film premiere in 2007, and began dating three years later, before eventually tying the knot in 2012.

Victoria gave birth to their first child, a daughter who they named Barbara, in May 2015.

Victoria and David Dave Benett via Getty Images

As well as her work as a journalist and TV presenter – which has included the gameshow Only Connect, the etymology programme Balderdash And Biffle and a number of stints guest hosting Have I Got News For You – Victoria is also a professional poker player.