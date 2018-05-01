Voters' Minds Unchanged On Theresa May And Jeremy Corbyn Despite Windrush Scandal, Poll Reveals

Voters’ minds are unchanged on Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn despite the Windrush scandal’s impact on government, a new poll suggests.

The study, carried out by ComRes on behalf of the Daily Express, puts the two party leaders neck and neck, with 40% of public support each.

The pollster says the results are almost unchanged from those collected before the Windrush story, which led to the eventual resignation of home secretary Amber Rudd, broke last month.

The online study of more than 2,000 people indicates the PM is outperforming Labour on economic credibility, with those disagreeing that the economy would be stronger if Corbyn were in Downing Street outnumbering those who agree by more than two to one (51% to 24%).

But the Labour leader retains a huge support base of younger people, leading the Tories by 33% among 18-24-year-olds, as English voters prepare to make their feelings known in Thursday’s local government elections.