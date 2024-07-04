Voters Urged Not To Forget Their Photo ID When They Go To The Polling Station

A voter carries his passport along with his poll card, as he makes his way to vote. Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

Voters have been urged not to forget their photo ID when they go to the polling station today.

It is the first general election in which everyone in the UK will be required to provide photographic proof of who they are when they vote.

Critics of the controversial rules have accused the Tories of trying to suppress turnout, pointing out that Britain has never had a major problem with voter fraud.

Former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted that the rules were an attempt to “gerrymander” the system in favour of the Conservatives.

Acceptable forms of ID include a passport, driving licence or an older person’s bus pass.

Anyone without proper ID will not be allowed to vote, although they can return later with it later in the day.

At May’s local elections, former Boris Johnson was among those refused entry to a polling station for not carrying the correct documents.

Craig Westwood, director of communications at the Electoral Commission, said: “This is the first time at a UK general election where voters will need to show photographic ID before they can receive their ballot paper. Bringing an accepted form of ID means your voice can be heard at the ballot box.

“Before heading to the polling station, check to make sure that you have the ID you need to vote. It needs to be an original version - copies and pictures won’t be accepted.

“If you don’t remember your ID when you arrive at a polling station, you can return with it later in the day. Anyone in a queue at 10pm will be able to cast their vote.”