Watergate lawyer John Dean on Monday hailed writer E. Jean Carroll’s request for more damages from Donald Trump over the former president’s continued slurs about her.

Trump has continued to defame Carroll — most notably during his controversial town hall on CNN — even after a Manhattan jury found him liable in a civil trial for sexual abuse and defamation after Carroll alleged Trump raped her in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Following the trial, Trump was ordered to pay $5 million in total damages.

Carroll’s request for that figure to be raised because of Trump’s ongoing attacks on her character was “a brilliant move,” Dean told CNN’s Abby Phillip.

Dean was “not at all surprised” by Carroll’s request, he said.

“And I think Trump could end up paying another 5 or more million dollars as a result of his loose lips,” he added.