The Waugh Zone Tuesday July 3 2018

Today’s Waugh Zone is by Owen Bennett

1) MegaTweet Diplomacy

Another day, another set of headlines that in normal times would signal a clamp down on Cabinet leaks, a resignation or three, and perhaps even a leadership challenge. But these are not normal times. Indeed, according to a senior Tory quoted in The Times, it’s “a bit end of days”.

The wonders of Twitter mean that while hacks of yesteryear had to actually call MPs and ministers up to get some sly backbiting, modern politicians are happy to let it all hang out online. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivered a virtual slapdown to his two deputy ministers yesterday by defending Jacob Rees-Mogg’s right to say the Tories could be split over Brexit a la Robert Peel and the Corn Laws. Brexit Minister Steve Baker decided to keep the row going this morning, adding his support to the Johnson/Mogg camp.

Theresa May will have to give a Harry Kane-level of performance at this morning’s Cabinet meeting to try to calm it all down, and this is before they are all locked away at Chequers later this week to actually debate what the UK wants from Brexit.

A so-called ‘third way’ on customs is being proposed, but much like England’s World Cup chances, it exists mainly in theory at the moment, and – again like our boys in Russia – we should know more about it by the end of the day.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt was on the Today programme this morning and tried her best to avoid pouring more fuel on the fire. But the Leave campaigner said she knew what kind of Brexit her constituents voted for and “I will be looking for that in the white paper published next week.”

2) Fuelling The NHS

It became one of the most symbolic policies of George Osborne’s time as Chancellor, but it seems the freeze on fuel duty could be about to come to an end.

The Guardian is reporting today that Government is considering an inflation-linked rise to the cost of fuel to help generate more cash for public spending.

The Chancellor is of course under pressure to write the NHS cheque the PM promised last month, and lifting the freeze could generate £800million for the Treasury next year. That falls far short of the extra £20billion-a-year funding May promised for the NHS by 2023, although it is estimated that since Osborne froze fuel duty in 2011 the Treasure has lost out on £46billion.

The political implications of such a move are risky. When Hammond tried to increase national insurance contributions from the self-employed in 2017, he was met with hostility from many of his own party, as well as an aggressive campaign by The Sun.

Another anti-white van driver policy will no doubt get the same reaction, but the Government may be more determined to ride it out this time, and could even rehash another memorable policy from Osborne’s time in No 11 – ‘we’re all in this together’.

3) Angela Rises From The Ashes

A rogue minister repeatedly threatening to resign unless the country’s leader doesn’t change one of her key policies – can’t the Germans get their own political script?

Angela Merkel is still Chancellor this morning after crunch talks with her interior minister Horst Seehofer over immigration.

Seehofer, who leads coalition partners the Christian Social Union party, wanted migrants who had already been offered asylum in another European country turned away from Bavaria – where the CSU is based.

Merkel reached a deal with Greece and Spain on Friday that any migrants stopped at the Bavarian border would be returned to those countries if that was where they were first offered asylum.

However, Italy – which bears the brunt of much of the cross-Mediterranean movement of people – has not signed up to the plan, which means a route up through central Europe to Germany is still open to thousands of migrants. Seehofer withdrew his resignation threat after talks with Merkel on Monday, where it was agreed that ‘transit centres’ would be established to process migrants asylum claims.

If it has been discovered that another country has already offered them refuge, that country will be asked to take them back. It’s hard to see how that drastically changes the status-quo, but it allows Seehofer to back down without losing too much dignity.

He had received a pasting in much of the German press for overplaying his hand – especially after Merkel secured concessions at the EU summit on Friday.

An editorial in Die Spiegel branded Seehofer’s behaviour as “childish”, adding: “Over the past few weeks, a handful of German certainties once thought to be eternal have been shattered. One is that the German national football team always does well in the World Cup. Another is that the CSU knows when to back away from a conflict with the CDU to prevent things from escalating too far.”

