Jacob Rees-Mogg Told To 'Shut Up' By Tory MPs After Fresh Brexit Threat

Tory MPs have told Jacob Rees-Mogg to “shut up” and stop trying to “blackmail” Theresa May over Brexit after he threatened to vote down a deal with Brussels.

The Hard Brexiteer, who has constantly pressured the Prime Minister to remove the UK completely from the EU’s customs union and Single Market, used an article in the Telegraph newspaper on Monday to issue his most direct threat to date.

The North East Somerset MP warned Tories would vote down any Brexit deal that did not give the UK complete freedom in areas of trade, immigration and fishing.

He said giving in to those MPs who want a soft Brexit, which would see the UK stay locked in to some parts of the EU, would split the party in the same way a row over tariffs on imported corn did in the 19th century.

Rees-Mogg’s perceived threat angered many Tories, with Foreign Office Minister’s Sir Alan Duncan and Alistair Burt leading the fightback.