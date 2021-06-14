Kriangkrai Thitimakorn via Getty Images

The 30-guest limit at weddings in England has been lifted, despite a four-week delay to the ending of lockdown.

From June 21, people can have more than 30 guests at a wedding, “provided social distancing remains in place”, Boris Johnson announced at a Downing Street press conference on Monday – welcome news to the many couples who have postponed their celebrations time and time again.

The news came as Boris Johnson confirmed he was delaying the end of England’s lockdown, with July 19 now the date earmarked for remaining restrictions being lifted.

He told the Downing Street press conference that the spread of the Delta variant meant the government and public “faced a very difficult choice” between continuing with Step 4 of the roadmap on June 21 or giving the NHS “a few more crucial weeks” to get all remaining vaccinations administered.

“And since today I cannot say that that we have met all our four tests for proceeding with Step 4 on June 21, I think it is sensible to wait just a little longer,” he said.

It is not yet confirmed if there will be an upper limit on guest numbers, but the Mirror has reported that capacity limits may be the highest number of people wedding venues can accommodate while still being Covid-secure.

“I am sorry for all the disappointment that’s going to be caused by going a bit slower as we are today,” the prime minster told a journalist and bride-to-be who said she had already twice postponed her wedding.

The reporter had questioned why testing and vaccination status could not be used to open up weddings in the same way as football matches, and said weddings felt “bottom of the priority list despite being significant life events without which some people cannot progress with their lives.”