It’s looking increasingly likely the last phase in England’s unlockdown is set to be delayed by four weeks. It was originally hoped that by June 21, all legal limits on social contact could be removed.

Any businesses that had remained closed since last year, like nightclubs, were also due to reopen and crowd restrictions on large events and performances were set to be eased. But with recent rises in the Delta variant across much of the UK, experts have urged extreme caution on easing restrictions too early.

Why might England’s lockdown be extended?

On June 11, the British Medical Association (BMA) warned the fourth stage of the roadmap shouldn’t go ahead until there’s a better understanding of the implications of the rapidly rising number of cases.

Last week, cases of the Delta variant tripled, rising to 42,323 in England. Weekly data published by Public Health England (PHE) found the variant, which first originated in India, now accounts for 90% of UK cases.