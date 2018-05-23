We're Facing A Water Shortage By 2050: Here's 6 Ways You Reduce Your Usage

Water shortages could hit England by 2050 unless serious action is taken to deal with waste and use, according to a report from the Environment Agency. This is due to a mix of water inefficiency (three billion litres a day are wasted through pipe leakages), population growth and climate change set to put intense pressure on our supplies.

“This report demonstrates that the UK is not immune to the water scarcity issues we see in the places in which we work every day around the world,” says Jonathan Farr, senior policy analyst on water security and climate change at WaterAid. “Following warnings from NASA last week, this is another call for Governments to work with utilities on tackling the water crisis.”

Arron Burton, Director of Policy and Innovation at Waterwise, says this isn’t just something to talk about when a drought is looming – we need to make our water use sustainable, now.

The agency wants personal water targets to be set. The average person goes through 140 litres per day at the moment, which Burton believes needs to be reduced to 118 – and could go as low as 100 in new homes built with the latest water efficient fixtures and devices, or in homes retrofitted with the same.

Here’s his advice on making your household less of a drain, right now.

Get an aerating shower head

These add air into your shower’s water stream, meaning that less water is released, while creating the illusion of a shower that’s as powerful as a traditional one.

“You can buy one of these in a bathroom store,” Burton says. “Because showering is high water use and heating hot water is high energy use, you’ll also save money on your water and energy bills.” WaterAid also recommend tap aerators, which you can use in the kitchen and bathroom.