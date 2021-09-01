Wetherspoons Is The Latest Chain To Fall Victim To Shortages – And Karma

Henry Nicholls via Reuters Brexit-backing Boris Johnson and Brexit supporter JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin pictured at Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London, Britain, July 10, 2019.

Wetherspoons has not been able to stock pints of beer brands in some branches this week, as the Brexit-supporting chain faces the reported consequences of leaving the EU combined with the pandemic.

The pub chain has confirmed it is the latest national name to fall victim to the distribution problems, thought to have been brought about by both Brexit and Covid.

Wetherspoons founder Tim Martin famously supported Brexit, and even printed 200,000 beer mats featuring the message “take back control” before the EU referendum.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue.”

The news of the beer shortage appears to have started after a tweet from Graham Hughes’ account. He tweeted a picture of a sign – purportedly in the window of a Wetherspoons pub in Wolverhampton – which read: “No Carling, Coors, Bud Light.

“We regret to inform you that we are out of stock of Carling, Coors and Bud Light due to supply issues regards [sic] to lack of lorry drivers and strike action which are out of our control.”

Hughes captioned the picture: “It appears that #Brexit is screwing over Wetherspoons an’ all.”