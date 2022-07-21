What Happens Next In The Tory Leadership Race?

The foreign secretary hit back: “Under your plans, we are predicted to have a recession because you have raised tax - it is cutting back on growth, it is preventing companies from investing and it is taking money out of people’s pockets.”

Given the chance to grill one of the other candidates, Sunak attacked Truss’s colourful political CV.

“My question is for Liz, actually,” he said. “Liz, in your past you’ve been both a Liberal Democrat and a Remainer. I was just wondering which one you regretted most.”

In her response, Truss couldn’t resist a jibe at the former chancellor’s privileged upbringing, saying at the state comprehensive she attended in Leeds, kids didn’t get the “opportunities you might have got at your school Rishi”.

A second debate, on Sky News, will take place on August 4 - which makes up for the one the channel had to cancel after Sunak and Truss pulled out due to the damage their bickering were doing to the Tories’ reputation.