Two guests staying at a hotel in Egypt, where a British couple died last week, are suffering from shigellosis (a type of dysentery) caused by the bacteria shigella, it has been reported.

The mother and daughter were evacuated from Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel, Hurghada, along with all other hotel guests after John and Susan Cooper died suddenly. Officials are currently investigating how they died.

Nick Harris, a travel lawyer from Simpson Millar representing several guests, told the Telegraph: “This is a crucial development and may indicate pathogens were present at the property.

“Shigella is a communicable disease. In my experience it is often food borne but it’s also water borne so you can get it through contaminated water.”

So what actually is a shigella infection and how does it impact health?