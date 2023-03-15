Forget Flowers, This Is What Mums Actually Want For Mother's Day

Rockaa via Getty Images

Flowers and chocolates are synonymous with Mother’s Day, but if you’re feeling strapped for cash this year, remember that the greatest gift you could offer the mum in your life is actually free. Yes, really.

A survey, conducted by card company thortful.com, asked mums what they would get up to if they had 24 hours to themselves – a great way to figure out what they might actually want this Mother’s Day (March 19 if you’re in the UK).

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, sleep is top of the list. Almost half (45%) of mums said being able to have a long, uninterrupted sleep would be top of their priorities. So if you’re a partner, family member or friend who can step in to offer the gift of a few extra hours in bed this weekend, you know what to do.

The second most popular activity on the list is being able to spend some quality time with their partner (41%) – with over a quarter (27%) saying they’d like to find the time to have sex with their partner too.

Third on the list – which will have many mums nodding their heads – is just having a bit of time to sit in peace and quiet. And next up was having a nice long bath. We’re definitely noticing a theme here...

Here are the 10 most popular (and mostly free) activities mums would love

To have a long, uninterrupted sleep, including a lie-in (45%)

Spend quality time with partner (41%)

Just sit in peace and quiet (39%)

Have a long bath, with all the home spa essentials (30%)

Have sex with partner (27%)