What's Missing From Amber Rudd's New Violent Crime Strategy?

PA Wire/PA Images Amber Rudd launched the government's new violent crime strategy

Home secretary Amber Rudd has been accused of “ignoring the elephant in the room” after a new strategy to tackle violent crime failed to mention police cuts. Calum Macleod, chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said it was “astonishing” that the government had failed to address dwindling officer numbers in the 111-page document unveiled on Monday. Rudd has denied having seen Home Office documents, leaked to the media, which suggested an increase in murders, shootings and stabbings were linked to cuts to police forces. She claimed evidence did not suggest lower officer numbers were to blame and said “tit for tat arguments” about statistics did nothing to help communities. But Macleod said since 2010, forces had lost more than 21,000 police officers and 7,000 Police Community Support Officers, “which means fewer officers on our streets to tackle exactly the sorts of crimes detailed in this strategy”.

Paul Simpson via Getty Images 7,000 Police Community Support Officers have been lost.

“Of those 21,000, a staggering 80% came from neighbourhood and frontline policing who are the eyes and ears of the community and are essential not only to deterring but also to detecting crime,” he added. The government’s £40m strategy focuses on tackling the “county lines” drug trafficking system - which it partially blames for a rise in the number of violent incidents - and early intervention, community-based projects aimed at turning young people away from gangs, but has not yet set out where the funding will come from. Macleod added: “This is all very well but where are the measures to tackle the rising tide in violence that we are seeing right now? We know that knife crime is up by 21% and gun crime by 20%. “These intervention strategies might work in 10 years’, time but what do we say in the meantime to the families of the victims who have been tragically killed?” The federation, which represents constables, sergeants, inspectors and chief inspectors across the country, said it was “shocking” if Rudd had in fact not seen the leaked documents, a view shared by home affairs select committee chair Yvette Cooper. “It is alarming that the home secretary says she did not see analysis by her own officials that police resources may be affecting the level of violent crime,” the Labour MP said.

PA Archive/PA Images Yvette Cooper