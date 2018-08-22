If you use WhatsApp on Android we have some good news and bad news.

The good news is that starting 12 November WhatsApp has finally come to an agreement with Google that means all your chats, pictures and videos can be backed up to your Google Drive without eating into your storage allowance.

The bad news is that if you haven’t backed up for at least a year, WhatsApp will delete all your old messages and all the associated videos and pictures that go with it.

This change only affects people who have WhatsApp on an Android smartphone, the company already has an agreement with Apple which means that on iPhone your chats are backed up to iCloud.

If you’re worried you haven’t backed up or don’t know how don’t panic, it’s really simple.

How to backup your chats on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp and then tap on the three dots in the top right-hand corner. Then tap on Settings. Next tap on Chats.