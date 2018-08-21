NEWS
21/08/2018 15:48 BST | Updated 39 minutes ago

A Rhino, 2 Meerkats And A Turtle... No It's Not A Joke, It's The Annual Whipsnade Zoo Animal Weigh-In

The check-up is part of the annual stock-take at the Dunstable zoo.

What do a one-horned rhinoceros and a butterfly have in common? Well, on Tuesday it was their turn to step – or fly – onto the scales at the UK’s largest zoo for the annual animal weigh-in.

The process at Whipsnade Zoo is part of the animals’ regular check-ups, with all of the Dunstable institution’s creatures having their vital statistics recorded to help keep track of their health and wellbeing.

Here’s a selection of the best – and cutest – pictures from the day:

  • PA Wire/PA Images
    Behan, the greater one-horned rhinoceros steps onto the scales.
  • PA Wire/PA Images
    Behan, the greater one-horned rhinoceros.
  • PA Wire/PA Images
    Meerkats Hari and Mara.
  • PA Wire/PA Images
    Meerkats Hari and Mara.
  • PA Wire/PA Images
    A McCord's box turtle is weighed and measured.
  • PA Wire/PA Images
    A partula snail is weighed and measured by keeper Tom Maunders.
  • PA Wire/PA Images
    Tuuli the Przewalski's horse is weighed by keeper Luke Pharoah.
  • PA Wire/PA Images
    A flambeau butterfly lands on a clipboard.
  • PA Wire/PA Images
    Red billed hornbills named Guinea, Mali and Chad are weighed by keeper Rebecca Feenan.
  • PA Wire/PA Images
    Inca, the scarlet macaw is weighed by keeper Rebecca Feenan.

Additional reporting from the Press Association

