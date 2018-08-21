A Rhino, 2 Meerkats And A Turtle... No It's Not A Joke, It's The Annual Whipsnade Zoo Animal Weigh-In

What do a one-horned rhinoceros and a butterfly have in common? Well, on Tuesday it was their turn to step – or fly – onto the scales at the UK’s largest zoo for the annual animal weigh-in.

The process at Whipsnade Zoo is part of the animals’ regular check-ups, with all of the Dunstable institution’s creatures having their vital statistics recorded to help keep track of their health and wellbeing.

Here’s a selection of the best – and cutest – pictures from the day: