'They Were Expecting Me To Miscarry In My Own Home': Why This Mother Is Voting Yes To Abortion In Ireland

Oonagh McDermott’s first pregnancy, she says, was a “brutalisation”.

At fourteen weeks, she found out that the baby had a fatal foetal abnormality. Known as anencephaly, the condition means the bones of the skull do not form properly, resulting in severe damage to the baby’s brain.

Her doctor informed her that while her baby would almost certainly die in utero, they couldn’t terminate the pregnancy. She said the doctor told her: “There’s nothing we can do. Off you go and see how you get on.”

McDermott, who lives in Edenderry, in Ireland, told HuffPost UK: “You could see the misshapen head on the screen. All the vital signs were very poor and there was no brain function.”

But doctors were not able to abort the pregnancy because terminations are currently illegal in the Irish Republic if a heartbeat has been recorded, unless the life of the mother is at risk, including from suicide.

“They sent me home and told me: ‘When you think it’s all gone, come back to us.’ They were expecting me to miscarry in my own home,” McDermott, said.

Now a mother of two, McDermott will be voting Yes to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the constitution on Friday. If passed, it will allow the government to change the law and permit women in Ireland to legally abort within 12 weeks of pregnancy. If after 12 weeks, a woman’s life is threatened or there could be serious harm to her health, two doctors will consider whether to allow the procedure.

The maximum penalty for accessing an illegal abortion in the country at present is 14 years in prison.

The 54-year-old is campaigning and canvassing for the vote on Friday in the hope that other women won’t have to go through her devastating experience that she described as “something out of a horror movie”.