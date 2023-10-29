22 Posts That Sum Up Why Practical Magic Is Still A Cult Classic

It first hit the big screen in 1998.
But 25 years later, Practical Magic is still the ultimate Halloween movie to watch with your girlfriends.
The film stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as sisters Gillian and Sally Owens, two women who have descended from a long line of witches.
Advertisement
Raised by their aunts after their parents’ death from a family curse, the sisters were taught the uses of - you guessed it - practical magic as they grew up. And as adults, Sally and Gillian must use their magic to destroy an evil spirit - before it kills them.
As the cult classic celebrates its quarter-century anniversary, here’s why fans still flock to the film year after year.
Buckle up, witches, because we’re about to embark on a journey through the best film in spooky season...
Advertisement
It left a lot of fans wanting to emulate Nicole Kidman’s famous red locks…
…and Sandra Bullock’s fringe.
In fact, Sandy’s appearance in the movie went down well with viewers…
Advertisement
…although most feel that little has changed since the film came out 25 years ago.
Aside from Nicole and Sandra’s amazing hair…
…the Practical Magic soundtrack is just as iconic as the actors’ locks.
Advertisement
And the outfits are also to *die* for.
The Owens sisters’ house may just be an empty shell that was constructed for the movie (sorry to ruin the illusion), but that doesn’t mean we can’t still lust over it.
Although it is quite confusing that the very specific filming location of downtown Coupeville, Washington ― a Victorian-era seaside port town located on the south side of Penn Cove on Whidbey Island ― was just shrugged off.
Advertisement
Loyal fans return every year to get their fix of the “spooky but cute” movie.
So much so, that the film is no longer enough - they need new content!
So whether you’re a new watcher…
Advertisement