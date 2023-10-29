22 Posts That Sum Up Why Practical Magic Is Still A Cult Classic

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Warner Bros. Pictures

It first hit the big screen in 1998.

But 25 years later, Practical Magic is still the ultimate Halloween movie to watch with your girlfriends.

The film stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as sisters Gillian and Sally Owens, two women who have descended from a long line of witches.

Raised by their aunts after their parents’ death from a family curse, the sisters were taught the uses of - you guessed it - practical magic as they grew up. And as adults, Sally and Gillian must use their magic to destroy an evil spirit - before it kills them.

As the cult classic celebrates its quarter-century anniversary, here’s why fans still flock to the film year after year.



Buckle up, witches, because we’re about to embark on a journey through the best film in spooky season...



get in girls we're watching practical magic to feel joy — comrade bestie (@givernyarches) October 17, 2023

It left a lot of fans wanting to emulate Nicole Kidman’s famous red locks…



me at the hair salon: one nicole kidman's hair in practical magic please — aria (@rnostardently) October 10, 2023

I watched Practical Magic last night and now I want to dye my hair red like Nicole Kidman. — Paulette Bonafonté (@dollyfartinnn) October 15, 2023

…and Sandra Bullock’s fringe.

I want ‘Sandra Bullock in practical magic’ bangs — eden.m.little (@edenlittle9) October 16, 2023

In fact, Sandy’s appearance in the movie went down well with viewers…

I can't get over how hot Sandra Bullock is in Practical Magic — Spencer (@SpencersTweetin) October 13, 2023

practical magic is the fucking best and sandy bullock is supremely hot https://t.co/oSydZmdXWf — sloane is da pierogiwitch (@pierogiwitch) October 16, 2023

…although most feel that little has changed since the film came out 25 years ago.



Gay culture is watching practical magic and saying how good Sandra & Nicole look then and now all throughout the movie pic.twitter.com/1PI4AOAXfD — 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 9, 2023

Aside from Nicole and Sandra’s amazing hair…

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman at their absolute most shiny-haired beautiful. And surprise Aidan Quinn?? JOY. — Jessie is on Bluesky (same handle) (@jessiejensen) October 11, 2023

Deserved an Oscar for excellence in hair extensions pic.twitter.com/DsUcyfcgBO — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) November 1, 2022

…the Practical Magic soundtrack is just as iconic as the actors’ locks.





I want the Practical Magic soundtrack on vinyl pic.twitter.com/SjjlCRU83g — AB (@AlannaBennett) October 16, 2023

was no one going to tell me nicole kidman sings a case of you in practical magic — twink joan didion (@bobbyonmain) October 14, 2023

And the outfits are also to *die* for.

also the fits are exactly how i either already do dress or aim to. once again, obsessed — char (@manvillebea) October 10, 2023

The Owens sisters’ house may just be an empty shell that was constructed for the movie (sorry to ruin the illusion), but that doesn’t mean we can’t still lust over it.

I want to live in the house from Practical Magic — joey (@joeybranca) October 17, 2023

Although it is quite confusing that the very specific filming location of downtown Coupeville, Washington ― a Victorian-era seaside port town located on the south side of Penn Cove on Whidbey Island ― was just shrugged off.

Genuinely curious to know why they filmed Practical Magic in such a *specific* location and then just called it "somewhere outside Boston" in the film. pic.twitter.com/6RIr03Gvc9 — Cold Crash Pictures (@coldcrashpics) October 17, 2023

Loyal fans return every year to get their fix of the “spooky but cute” movie.

watching practical magic ✨ sometimes you’re just in the mood for something spooky but cute — bat queen 🦇👑 (@vibinviv) October 18, 2023

I don’t want to be a responsible adult. What I want is to watch Practical Magic while snuggling a puppy and eating snacks — Eka Bakie (@EkaBakie) October 16, 2023

So much so, that the film is no longer enough - they need new content!



I need physical media to make a comeback and give us a 4k Practical Magic release with 852 hours of new special features, a menu screen that plays "This Kiss" by Faith Hill on loop, and a cheap cardboard witch spell recipe card inserted into the case. 🍂 — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) October 16, 2023

So whether you’re a new watcher…

i can’t believe it took me THIS long to watch practical magic. instant classic. instant yearly rewatch. hell i want to rewatch it TOMORROW (i probably will) I’M OBSESSED WITH HER pic.twitter.com/hB2ZS2APNx — char (@manvillebea) October 10, 2023

HOW had I never seen Practical Magic before tonight??? I had NO idea what it even was. Part Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, part Gilmore Girls, part Exorcist, part…Little Women?? EXTREMELY my jam. — Jessie is on Bluesky (same handle) (@jessiejensen) October 11, 2023

Or a long-time fan…

When 19yo me saw Practical Magic, I vowed to model my entire vibe on the Aunts "when I got old."



I'm now the same age as Stockyard Channing/4 years OLDER than Dianne Wiest at filming.😳



Look at my normal wardrobe! Look at my normal house! What have I been DOING with my life?!? pic.twitter.com/zqfBQtr7yS — The Only GenX Olivia (@olivia_meikle) October 11, 2023

One thing is for certain ― there is nothing that can’t be fixed with a little Midnight Margarita.

One of my closest friends is a double Sag (+like a thousand Sag placements) and he's really close with fire sign ladies and he described every time they hang out as "the midnight margarita scene from Practical Magic" pic.twitter.com/OcbMgml87r — Dr. Jess @spicygeminimemes (@spicygeminibabe) October 15, 2023