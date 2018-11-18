People's Powerhouse

Reading a list of speakers scheduled to speak at a Northern Powerhouse conference in Manchester, Tracy Fishwick found herself feeling disbelief and indignation. “There were about 80 speakers and only about one in seven of them were women,” Fishwick, managing director of social enterprise Transform Lives Company, told HuffPost UK. “They were not talking about people: they were talking about trains, investment and businesses.” The cost of the event, at £450 a head, also felt exclusionary to her. “The exclusivity was wrong on so many levels. I thought: ‘I’m interested in the North and passionate about being a Northerner - why can’t people like me have a voice?’ “I run a social enterprise and was a public servant and I know lots of female chief executives and leaders in the North and couldn’t understand why their names weren’t there.”

People's Powerhouse Tracy Fishwick

After other women expressed their annoyance on social media, Fishwick decided to set up an alternative event, with Jo Miller, chief executive at Doncaster Council. Miller told HuffPost: “I make a point of not attending events with such gender imbalance. In this day and age it’s simply not acceptable and I discovered I wasn’t the only one who felt this way. “A group of us came together and said ‘enough is enough’. “We decided to arrange an alternative event with the aim of re-focussing conversations, giving Northern people with a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences a meaningful voice about decisions that affect their lives and their communities.” They decided to call their event a ‘People’s Powerhouse’, in recognition of their belief that regeneration has to be about the people in the North as well as infrastructure. They were, they said, “completely stunned and overwhelmed by the reaction.”

People's Powerhouse