Why You Should Walk To Work This Spring And Beyond

Instead of sitting in traffic or struggling to find a seat on the bus or train, why not get outside in the great outdoors and try walking to work? Friday (6 April) is Walk To Work Day, encouraging the nation to shake up their morning routine and pound the pavement before they start their working day. Of course, if you live miles away from your place of work we’re not suggesting you set your alarm hours earlier, but getting off the bus a stop earlier, taking a detour to the train station or parking a little further away from your final destination could have a whole host of benefits.

mihailomilovanovic via Getty Images

According to the NHS, regular walking is proven to reduce your risk of multiple chronic illnesses, including heart disease, stroke, asthma, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancer. What’s more, it can also improve your mood and reduce your risk of depression. Previously speaking to HuffPost UK, personal trainer Dom Thorpe explained most of these benefits are due to the fact walking can help us maintain a healthy weight. “Not only does it burn calories, primarily fat, helping you control your body weight, it also activates multiple muscles within your body to keep them functioning the way they were designed to,” he said. According to AXA PPP healthcare’s physiotherapist, Kristopher Robertson, who is supporting Walk To Work Day, in order to experience the greatest health benefits from walking commuters should aim to pick up the pace. The average UK male weighing a little over 13 stone (184lb) walking at 3mph (or 20 minutes per mile) for 30 minutes will burn 144 calories, she said. However, if he ups the pace to 4mph (15 minutes per mile) he’ll burn 205 calories. Similarly, the average woman weighing 11 stone (154 lb) walking for 30 minutes will burn 119 calories at 3mph, but 170 calories at 4mph. As a general rule of thumb, you should aim to increase your heart rate and lung function when walking. To do this, you should be able to talk, but not sing, while walking.