A major law firm has signalled it may consider launching a Windrush group action compensation claim against the Home Office over potential breaches of the Human Rights Act.

The “likely underlying basis” of any compensation claim, a partner at law firm Leigh Day told HuffPost UK, would centre on the Home Office’s “failure” to exclude the Windrush generation from the Government’s “hostile environment” policy.

The Windrush generation has been living legally in the UK for over half a century, but have been treated as illegal immigrants under the policy because they can’t produce evidence of their right to remain - a problem compounded by the Home Office destroying thousands of their landing cards in 2010.

“The landing cards – which the Home Office appears to have negligently shredded – is one such crucial piece of evidence (to prove an immigrant’s right to remain),” Richard Meeran said of the scandal which has led to Caribbean people being denied health care, employment and accommodation.

He added: “Its destruction is a further indication of a lack of regard for the Windrush generation.”

Those who were “adversely affected” by the policy, Meeran said, could make claims for violation of the right to family life, “which is enshrined” in the Human Rights Act (article 8) and anyone wrongfully detained or deported could make a case under article 5 - the right to liberty.

As of Thursday, the Home Office said it was looking into 232 cases after setting up a hotline on Monday amid reports suggesting claimants could, in some cases, be entitled to six-figure payouts.

Meeran would not speculate on the level of compensation claimants might be entitled to, as it would vary greatly depending on the “nature of the harm and losses that were sustained by each individual”.

But, given the “common underlying thread (with Windrush cases)” and the potential for a claim under article 8 of the Human Rights Act, he suggested, “a collective group action may well be the appropriate vehicle” for damage claims.

Akima Paul Lambert, a representative of the Grenada Government, told HuffPost she believes the BritishGovernment should make a “good faith” payment to those affected, given many are pensioners or pre-pensioners who have suffered from government policy and who are without the means to launch legal action.

Lambert, who has spoken to the families of some of the people directly impacted, and in particular some of those who now reside in the Caribbean having been denied British passports, said there is a risk that many “may not have the means or the inclination” to seek legal redress or compensation.

Some are not in good health, she said, while others now felt “rejected” from Britain and preferred to “put the matter behind them... they don’t want or need the aggravation”.

Lambert suggested that the Government should also extend an offer of legal aid to the affected, as many of that generation would also require legal advice.

The Home Office is helping them resolve their immigration status which was never in question, Lambert said.

The Windrush Generation arrived in the UK shortly before the passing of British Nationality Act which made citizens of Commonwealth countries citizens of the UK and Colonies.

“Even now, why are they asked to prove a status to which they are entitled as of right?” she questioned.

Lambert urged the British Government to now take a “holistic look” at the ethos and implementation of its entire immigration policy, “because this is just the tip of the iceberg”.