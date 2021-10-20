Here's Why Women Are Calling For A Boycott On Nightclubs Across The UK

Once again, women around the UK are fearing for their safety in public spaces after a rise in cases reported to police of being spiked by injections on nights out. “It’s gone from zero to 100,” says Martha Williams, a third-year university student from Edinburgh and creator of the Girls Night In Edinburgh Instagram account, which has sparked a nationwide campaign. “Everyone I know is just terrified to go out.”

Over the last week, several similar spiking incidents have happened in cities such as Nottingham and Glasgow. Students going back to university are warning each other of the potential risk of drinks being spiked and are joining together to boycott nightclubs. Groups from more than 30 universities including Edinburgh, Bristol, and Leeds are hoping the boycott will highlight to clubs and bars that more needs to be done to prevent spiking. Williams said: “One of my flatmates got spiked and then it seemed like it was happening left right and centre. “On Instagram, every morning after a big night out you’d wake up and see everyone reposting stories about how they’ve been spiked the night before.”

Martha Williams Martha Williams set up an Instagram account calling for a boycott on nightclubs.

She says nightclubs have been doing “absolutely nothing” so far and they need to take the issue seriously so students can feel safe when they go out. She believes trust in those in power has also been damaged because of recent events like the death of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa. “Bouncers and security guards are the people that you want to turn to when you feel like you’re in danger or need help but they’ve given us no reason to trust them.”

She’s written an open letter to all nightclubs in Edinburgh with suggestions people have been sending her. They include more thorough entry checks, having high definition CCTV, see-through cups, and training staff in drug misuse. “The point of the boycott isn’t to take away from the club’s revenue or business, it’s for the greater community and to encourage reform and change.” Larissa Kennedy, the president of the National Union of Students, says it’s “disgusting” to see what’s happening to women on nights out. “My rage, love and solidarity goes out to all those who have been impacted by these violent acts, and all other women and marginalised folks who experience sexual violence on our campuses and in our communities.”

How to spot the signs of a spiked drink As more and more people are raising awareness of what’s happening on social media, it’s important to know what actions people can take if they find themselves or a friend in a potentially dangerous situation. Not everyone will feel the effects of a spiked drink or injection in the same way, according to Drinkaware, a charity that shares resources about the dangers around alcohol. Some signs to look out for include Visual problems

Feeling nauseous and/or vomiting

Unconsciousness

Loss of balance

Loss of inhibitions and/or confusion

