Women In Wales To Be Allowed To Take Abortion Pills At Home

solidcolours via Getty Images The new rules will allow women to take misoprostol, the second medication needed in an abortion, in the privacy and comfort of their own homes (file picture)

Women in Wales will be able to take abortion pills at home from today - increasing pressure on the UK government to extend the same right to those in England. The rule change comes following a consultation between the Welsh government, clinicians and women’s groups and will allow misoprostol, the second set of drugs needed in a medical termination, to be self-administered at home. Women meeting inclusion criteria will be required to attend a clinic for the administration of mifepristone, the first medication. They will then have the option of being discharged to take the second medication – misoprostol - in their own home. Wales health secretary Vaughan Gething said: “This change in practice offers additional choice to women requesting an abortion and enables them to complete treatment in an environment where they feel most comfortable. “It will also reduce the burden currently placed on clinical resources, increase the availability of appointments for women who want to access termination of pregnancy services and enable a greater number of women to access abortion provision at an earlier point in their pregnancy.”

PA Archive/PA Images Welsh health secretary Vaughan Gething.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) welcomed the move, which is already in force in Scotland and is endorsed by the World Health Organisation. In practice it should mean women do not have to attend multiple, clinically unnecessary appointments and hurry home after taking the pills, risking pain and bleeding en route. It also means they can take the medication at the time that is best for them, in private. It is for this reason that women using this medication for the treatment of missed miscarriage have long been allowed to use the pills at home. BPAS, one of the leading providers of terminations, has campaigned for many years for the same rules to be extended to women undergoing early abortion across the UK. In 2011 it brought a legal challenge to enable women to use misoprostol at home, which failed after being contested by the Department of Health. Clare Murphy, director of external affairs for the organisation, said: “Wales is introducing safe, evidence-based medical care that will benefit women needing abortion care, and we applaud the Welsh government for moving forward with this simple measure that will mean so much. “It is now time for the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to ensure women in England can access the same standard of care. “There is no clinical reason to deny women the option of using this medication at home - it is safe and effective to do so – which means the only grounds for refusing this are political.”

PA Wire/PA Images Pressure is mounting on Jeremy Hunt to change the law in England.