Wuka's Huge Sale On Its Sustainable Range Of Period Underwear Is Not To Be Missed

Wuka Wuka's period pants are now on sale

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

There are a number of things we love about Wuka; from the name, which stands for “Wake Up Kick Ass”, the ethos of the company, to the attention to detail in the products to ensure every customer is protected when on their period.

Advertisement

The award-winning British period underwear brand’s designs are suitable for anyone, of any age, who has a period, is post-partum, or suffers with incontinence.

About the Wuka range

Not only does Wuka’s period underwear and swimwear provide support and protection, but they are a sustainable and affordable alternative to single-use sanitary products, which are even more purse-friendly when a sale is on.

Lo and behold, Wuka has reduced the price of select items, including the Re-Purpose collection, to make the hygiene essentials a little kinder on your bank balance.

Wuka’s Re-Purpose range, which has been created using excess fabric that would have ended up in a landfill site, has been discounted, but for a limited time only.

Advertisement

This means, not only by investing in period underwear, which replaces disposable plastic sanitary items, such as pads and tampons, but by opting for the Re-Purpose range, you are helping the environment in more ways than one.

The Re-Purpose capsule comes in a variety of cuts to suit various body shapes, styles and absorbencies; from High Waisted, to French Cut Bikini style, the Brazilian Thong and a bundle, which includes all three, so you can trial the range and discover the designs that best suit your needs.

The High Waisted style is ideal for those with a heavy flow and needing extra strong absorption, as it can hold up to four tampons worth of menstrual blood, the French Cut Bikini Style offers protection for medium flow, while the thong is for a light flow.

However, if you already know your preferred style, and absorbency, you can select to purchase one pair of knickers, a pack of three or set of five, to ensure you are fully stocked when Aunt Flo comes to visit.

The period knickers feature a suspended pad on the gusset, which is breathable, super absorbent and has antibacterial benefits to prevent any infections, leakages, or odours seeping out.

Advertisement

Each style comes in a classic black colourway, and are available in sizes extra small to 6XL.

Wuka’s period underwear are super easy to clean too. All you have to do is hand wash the undergarments after use, before adding to your washing load, although the Re-Purpose range requires you to wash before wear to prevent any dyes from running when you wear them.

How much are they?

The best part is every option in the Re-Purpose line is on sale, so you could save up to £30, depending on the style and set purchased, which is one almighty saving.

One pair of knickers varies in price from £8 to £14. The Brazilian Thong has been reduced from £9.99 to £8, the French Bikini Style costs £10 down from £12.99, while the High Waisted heavy flow knickers retail for £14, although they originally retailed at £17.99.

A pack of three period pants can vary from £21 to £38 down from a maximum of £53.97, while a set of five could set you back anywhere between £34 to £60, down from a hefty £89.95, depending on the style. While the bundle containing all three styles is on sale for £30, reduced from £40.97.

Advertisement

The female-founded company has also launched an innovative programme, ‘Give a Pair’, which encourages shoppers to donate £5 so a pair of period pants can be sent to someone in need to help fight period poverty.

Plus, Wuka offers a selection of shipping options so you can enjoy a comfortable period wherever you are in the world.

Customers will be pleased to learn delivery is free for Royal Mail second class delivery, as well as international shipping on orders over £75.

Shoppers will be required to pay £4.50 for Tracked Delivery in the UK, £7 for FedEx Guaranteed delivery, or £10 for Fedex Tracked International and European shipping.

How long is the sale on for?