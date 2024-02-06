Spring Has Not Sprung As UK Expects More Heavy Snow This Week

Yes, just as we were starting to enjoy the brighter mornings and even daring ourselves to think of the sunny days of spring, the Met Office has issued a warning for temperatures plummeting across the UK this week as well as snow in some areas.

Rainfall is expected across most of England and Wales today, with totals likely to be highest in western areas.

Additionally, temperatures will drop to below average for the time of year as the rain clears to the south of the UK on Wednesday, leaving the whole of the country with dry, cold arctic air and a risk of ice overnight for the rest of the week.

Where it will snow in the UK

Today, February 6th, there is a snow and ice yellow weather warning in place across western and northern Scotland — including Shetland — but snow is expected to fall throughout the UK this week.

From Thursday, there’s an increased chance of snow with a yellow weather warning issued for most of Wales, northern and central England and Northern Ireland.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday.

“1-2cm is possible to low levels, with 10-20cm possible over the highest ground within the warning area. This snow is likely gradually change to sleet and rain later on from the south.”

However, the Met Office does urge people to monitor weather warnings throughout the week as they are likely to be reviewed and amended as the certainty of impact increases.

They also warn that temperatures could drop as low as –10°C in rural parts of Scotland on Wednesday night.

Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, speaking to the Met Office said: “Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.”

National Highways also reminds motorists to keep TRIP in mind ahead of journeys – Top-up: oil, water, screenwash; Rest: rest every two hours; Inspect: Inspect tyres and lights and Prepare: check your route and the weather forecast.

