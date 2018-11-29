There's Now A Way You Can Recycle Your Pet Food Pouches

As a nation we spend billions of pounds every year looking after our beloved pets – but unfortunately this also means sending billions of empty pet food pouches to landfill.

The problem: pet food pouches are not widely recycled. As with coffee cups and crisp packets, they are made of more than one material, making them practically impossible to recycle at common household recycling plants.

But pet owners can now drop off their used pet food packaging at designated public drop-off locations or free-post them to be sorted, cleaned, shredded and turned into plastic pellets that could one day be converted into park benches, furniture and fence posts.